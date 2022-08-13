Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $225,861.70 and $5,925.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004633 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038410 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Power Index Pool Token
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.