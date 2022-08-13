PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
PowerSchool Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $36.56.
Institutional Trading of PowerSchool
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
