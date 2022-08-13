PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of PWUPW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 2,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,990. PowerUp Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 405,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.