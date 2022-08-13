PRCY Coin (PRCY) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014746 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038918 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin.
Buying and Selling PRCY Coin
