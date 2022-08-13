Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Up 27.2% in July

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 341,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Prenetics Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

PRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

