Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Short Interest Update

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 824,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,152,170.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,010,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

