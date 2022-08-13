Project TXA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $240,762.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $240,762.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project TXA has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038069 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Project TXA
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
