ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday.

PSM stock opened at €8.55 ($8.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.84 and a 200-day moving average of €10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a fifty-two week high of €17.03 ($17.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

