Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Prospector Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRSR remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Prospector Capital has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospector Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSR. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 405.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.