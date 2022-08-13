Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $50.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6 %

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of PTGX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $559.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.53.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

