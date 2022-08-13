Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

