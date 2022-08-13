PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in July

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,479. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
