Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0012 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 153.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $186,497.19 and approximately $1,383.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Public Index Network Coin Trading

