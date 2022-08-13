PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $899,200.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $899,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $34,772.08.
PubMatic Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
