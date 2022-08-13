PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $899,200.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $899,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $34,772.08.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.