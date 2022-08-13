PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 89.5% in July

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

PureTech Health Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PRTC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

PureTech Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

