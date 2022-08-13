Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.

TREX stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

