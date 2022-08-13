QASH (QASH) 1-Day Volume Hits $35,035.00

QASH (QASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. QASH has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and $35,035.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,581.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063352 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.