Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 47.1% in July

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Q&K International Group Stock Performance

Q&K International Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 23,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q&K International Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Q&K International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Q&K International Group worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Featured Articles

