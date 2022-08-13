Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Qorvo by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $937,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $111.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

