Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of QLYS opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $150.58.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,809. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Qualys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

