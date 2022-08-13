Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $147.00 at Wolfe Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $150.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,174 shares of company stock worth $9,519,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 316.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.