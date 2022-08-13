Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 122.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Qumu Price Performance

QUMU stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Qumu

Institutional Trading of Qumu

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

