Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.05. The company had a trading volume of 179,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

