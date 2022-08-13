Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $225.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.33. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

