RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.00.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

