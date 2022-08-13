Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

RDUS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Health

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,806.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Radius Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Radius Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Radius Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.