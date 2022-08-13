RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 15.1 %

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $28.05 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,218,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.