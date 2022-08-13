Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,293,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $22,815,000 after buying an additional 285,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 103,199 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

