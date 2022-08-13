Raze Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52,146.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $945,294.52 and approximately $52,146.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.
Raze Network Coin Profile
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
Buying and Selling Raze Network
