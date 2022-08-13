Raze Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52,146.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $945,294.52 and approximately $52,146.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

