Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Tops $38.76 Million

Refereum (RFR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $38.76 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,465.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063658 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.