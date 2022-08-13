Refinable Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $233,515.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

