Refinable Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $233,515.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038724 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.