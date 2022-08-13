Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

