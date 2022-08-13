Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYW) Short Interest Up 22.0% in July

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 385,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of RACYW remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Relativity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, reorganization, share purchase, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

