Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW) Short Interest Up 106.3% in July

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Global Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Reliance Global Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,015. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34.

