ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.35

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $7.49. ReneSola shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 849,202 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

ReneSola Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $483.41 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReneSola

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 145,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $671,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,322,148.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 344,206 shares of company stock worth $1,550,638 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ReneSola by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

