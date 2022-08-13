Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGIGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,561,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,565,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

