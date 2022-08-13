Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,561,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,565,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

