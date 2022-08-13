Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $851.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.58. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

