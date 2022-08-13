ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $252.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $246.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Trading Down 0.4 %

ResMed stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.99. The stock had a trading volume of 765,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.15. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 27.01%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock worth $6,929,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 65,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

