Revain Trading Up 0% This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Revain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $527,944.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,465.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037413 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128597 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063658 BTC.
About Revain
Revain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
