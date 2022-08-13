Revain Trading Up 0% This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Revain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $527,944.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,465.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063658 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

