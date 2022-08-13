Reviewing Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 5E Advanced Materials and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intrepid Potash 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.94%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.42%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Intrepid Potash 86.52% 10.87% 9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Intrepid Potash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intrepid Potash $270.33 million 2.29 $249.83 million $21.01 2.17

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company also offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion activities in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

