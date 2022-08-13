Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0127

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $56,103.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

