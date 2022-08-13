RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.