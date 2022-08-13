RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RGCO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 5,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,715. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Insider Transactions at RGC Resources
In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $178,617. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
