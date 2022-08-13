Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

RBKB stock remained flat at $9.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

