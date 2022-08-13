Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 130,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

