Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 11.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.55. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of 3.25 and a 12-month high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rigetti Computing news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,469,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately 46,378,042.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,204 shares of company stock valued at $912,021.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

