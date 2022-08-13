RMPL (RMPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $320.00

RMPL (RMPL) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One RMPL coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $201,453.91 and $320.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,465.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063658 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

According to CryptoCompare, "RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. "

