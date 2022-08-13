Robert W. Baird Boosts Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $11.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.41. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.