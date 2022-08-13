ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCAU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

ROC Energy Acquisition Stock Performance

ROCAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Profile

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.