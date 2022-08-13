Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97.
In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,252,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,164.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 812,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
