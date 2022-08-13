Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,252,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,164.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 812,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

